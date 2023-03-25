07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:45 The Amazing Race
11:30 3Below Tales of Arcadia
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Serengeti
13:30 Bahama Blue
14:30 The Toys That Built America
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Lila Ike
15:52 CDS FOCUS
16:20 Rachel vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off
17:10 SZF Magazine (herh.)
17:30 All Hail King Julien
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:………………….
20:00 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Grown-Ish
22:00 Brassic
22:50 Tv Film:Deadly Estate
00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Tv Film:The Park
02:20 Tv Film:Guns Of Eden
03:55 Super Natural
04:45 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 25 Maart 2023
