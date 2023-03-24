ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 24 Maart 2023

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

13:00:00 Suri Tunes

14:00:00 UEFA European Championship Qualifying: Spain vs Norway

16:00:00 Whazzz Up? ( Herh.)

17:00:00 (Herh.) CONCACAF Nations League: Suriname vs Mexico

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

19:40:00 United States Of Al

20:00:00 Expedition Bigfoot

21:00:00 Three Pines

22:00:00 Vikings: Valhalla

22:55:00 Echo 3

23:40:00 Tv.Film: Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey

1:05:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN