07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:30 One Championship: One Friday Fights 9
12:00 Kinderfilm:Ducktales The Movie Treasure of the lost Lamp
13:15 Expedition Bigfoot
14:00 Suri Tunes
15:00 Whazzz Up???? HERH.
16:00 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Tang and the Bangas
16:30 Bundesliga: Borussia M’gladbach vs Werder Bremen
18:30 Elena of Avalor
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:38 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Sevdaliza
20:00 Programma: An Iron Journey – Randal Haakmat
20:30 Alexa and Katie
21:00 Three Pines
22:00 Doc.:Africas Hunters
22:50 Vikings: Valhalla
23:50 Echo 3
00:35 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
VRIJDAG 17 MAART 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
