VRIJDAG 17 MAART 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:30 One Championship: One Friday Fights 9

12:00 Kinderfilm:Ducktales The Movie Treasure of the lost Lamp

13:15 Expedition Bigfoot

14:00 Suri Tunes

15:00 Whazzz Up???? HERH.

16:00 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Tang and the Bangas

16:30 Bundesliga: Borussia M’gladbach vs Werder Bremen

18:30 Elena of Avalor

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:38 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Sevdaliza

20:00 Programma: An Iron Journey – Randal Haakmat

20:30 Alexa and Katie

21:00 Three Pines

22:00 Doc.:Africas Hunters

22:50 Vikings: Valhalla

23:50 Echo 3

00:35 Einde Uitzending

