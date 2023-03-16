07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power
08:30 Animaniacs
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Best Ever Food Review Show (afl.25)
09:55 TV Film:80 For Brady
11:40 Raven’s Home
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:The Adventures of Peanut and Pig
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:00 Prehistoric Planet
15:45 Progr.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Travel Man
17:05 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Joyce Wrice
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 So Help Me Todd
20:00 IN GESPREK MET… …….
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 His Dark Materials
22:55 Let The Right One In
23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 Genius
01:25 TV Film:Go Goa Gone
03:10 TV Film:Men of Honor
05:20 Secrets of The Zoo Tampa
06:05 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 16 Maart 2023
07:00 BBC Nieuws