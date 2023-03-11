ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 11 Maart 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 logos international

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

9:30:00 MasterChef Australia

10:20:00 The Amazing Race

11:05:00 Mickeys Tale Of Two Witches

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Lost Treasures of Egypt

13:20:00 BBC Africa

14:20:00 The Toys That Built America

15:05:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 Rachel vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off

17:00:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

17:20:00 Animaniacs

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45:00 Tiny Desk Home Concert J.Balvin

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:00:00 Sranan Tori 1 en 1 is 3 Verzekering ….. Afkloppen

21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:15:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert Harry Style

21:35:00 Grown-Ish

22:10:00 Brassic

23:00:00 Tv.Film: Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

1:05:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

1:40:00 Tv.Film: Marlowe

3:30:00 Tv.Film: M3GAN

5:15:00 Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

6:00:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN