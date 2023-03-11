7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 logos international
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 MasterChef Australia
10:20:00 The Amazing Race
11:05:00 Mickeys Tale Of Two Witches
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Lost Treasures of Egypt
13:20:00 BBC Africa
14:20:00 The Toys That Built America
15:05:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Rachel vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off
17:00:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
17:20:00 Animaniacs
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 Tiny Desk Home Concert J.Balvin
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 Sranan Tori 1 en 1 is 3 Verzekering ….. Afkloppen
21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:15:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert Harry Style
21:35:00 Grown-Ish
22:10:00 Brassic
23:00:00 Tv.Film: Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
1:05:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
1:40:00 Tv.Film: Marlowe
3:30:00 Tv.Film: M3GAN
5:15:00 Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
6:00:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 11 Maart 2023
