VRIJDAG 10 MAART 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 10 maart 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals

08:33 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:30 MasterChef: The Professionals

11:30 Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Bee Movie

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Modern Dinosaurs

15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:10 SZF Magazine

17:25 NPR Tiny Music Desk Jonathan McReynolds and Mali

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Quantum Leap

20:00 Evil Lives Here

21:00 Ugly House to Lovely House

22:00 Forged in Fire

22:50 Tv.Film:Hide And Never Seek

00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:50 Maid

01:45 Tv.Film:Enter The Dragon

03:35 Tv.Film:Kompromat

05:30 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

06:05 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)