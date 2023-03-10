VRIJDAG 10 MAART 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 10 maart 2023
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals
08:33 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:30 MasterChef: The Professionals
11:30 Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Bee Movie
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Modern Dinosaurs
15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:10 SZF Magazine
17:25 NPR Tiny Music Desk Jonathan McReynolds and Mali
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Quantum Leap
20:00 Evil Lives Here
21:00 Ugly House to Lovely House
22:00 Forged in Fire
22:50 Tv.Film:Hide And Never Seek
00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:50 Maid
01:45 Tv.Film:Enter The Dragon
03:35 Tv.Film:Kompromat
05:30 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
06:05 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)