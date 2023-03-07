07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Kinderfilm:Song of the Sea
10:35 All Hail King Julien
11:00 Entertainment:Ed Sheeran BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Concert
12:00 Doc.:Earths Great Rivers Zambezi
13:05 Tv.Film:The Lost King
15:00 Suri Tunes
16:00 FA Youth Cup: Manchester City U17 vs Oxford United U17
18:00 Doc.: World’s Worst Flights
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 Programma: Business InStyle (afl.02) (Herh.)
20:25 She Hulk: Attorney at Law
21:10 Programma: Natio Weekly (afl.41)
21:45 Lego Masters US
22:30 Tv Film:Pearl
01:25 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 7 Maart 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws