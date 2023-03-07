ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 7 Maart 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Kinderfilm:Song of the Sea

10:35 All Hail King Julien

11:00 Entertainment:Ed Sheeran BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Concert

12:00 Doc.:Earths Great Rivers Zambezi

13:05 Tv.Film:The Lost King

15:00 Suri Tunes

16:00 FA Youth Cup: Manchester City U17 vs Oxford United U17

18:00 Doc.: World’s Worst Flights

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 Programma: Business InStyle (afl.02) (Herh.)

20:25 She Hulk: Attorney at Law

21:10 Programma: Natio Weekly (afl.41)

21:45 Lego Masters US

22:30 Tv Film:Pearl

01:25 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)