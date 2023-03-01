WOENSDAG 1 MAART 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Cardio Boxing Workout Chrita DiPaolo

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:30 Kim’s Convenience

09:55 TV Film:My Young Auntie

12:05 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:tinker Bell and The legend of the Neverbeast

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys

15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:10 Rooted

17:05 IN GESPREK MET..

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Leverage: Redemption

19:35 That ’90s Show

20:05 Better Late Than Never

21:00 Tap A Bankstel:

22:15 Andor

23:05 For All Mankind

00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:45 Ambitions

01:30 TV Film:Orochi the Eight-Headed Dragon

03:15 TV Film:Spider-Man No Way Home

05:45 America’s National Parks

06:30 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)