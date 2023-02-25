ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 25 Februari 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 logos international

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 MasterChef Australia

10:20:00 Young Justice

11:10:00 The Amazing Race

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Lost Treasures of Egypt

13:20:00 BBC Africa

14:20:00 The Toys That Built America

15:05:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 Rachel vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off

17:10:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45:00 Ozuna Tiny Desk Home Concert

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:00:00 Sranan Tori 1 en 1 is 3 – Resocialisatie

21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:10:00 Jazmine Sullivan Tiny Desk Home Concert

21:30:00 Grown-Ish

22:30:00 Brassic

22:50:00 Tv.Film: True Justice – Dirty Money

0:20:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:55:00 Tv.Film: Women Talking

2:40:00 Tv.Film: Mutant Python

4:00:00 Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

4:45:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN