DINSDAG 21 FEBRUARI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Zumba Sculpt & Tone

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:20:00 Tv.Film: Champion

12:30:00 Middag Film: The Tiger Nest

14:05:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips

15:00:00 Chefs Table: Pizza

15:55:00 CDS FOCUS

16:15:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:20:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

17:30:00 Johnny Test

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45:00 Dua Lipa Tiny Desk Home Concert

19:00:00 All American

20:00:00 Blood And Treasure

21:00:00 Dear…

21:45:00 How Its Made

22:10:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

23:00:00 Harlem

23:40:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:20:00 Foundation

1:20:00 Tv.Film: Kompromat

3:30:00 Tv.Film: The Lost King

5:20:00 The Human Body – Secrets of Our Life Revealed

6:20:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN