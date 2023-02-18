ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 18 Februari 2023

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

9:30:00 EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal

12:00:00 EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

14:00:00 Serie A: Monza vs Milan

16:00:00 (Herh.) SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: SNL X Robinhood

17:45:00 Tekenfilm: Go Go Cory Carson Takes The Wheel

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

20:05:00 The Flash

21:00:00 Doc.: Island Of The Sea Wolves

22:00:00 Tv.Film: The 355

0:05:00 Scandal

1:35:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN