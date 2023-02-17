7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T – Cize Workout 6 – Livin in The 8s
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25:00 MasterChef: The Professionals
11:30:00 Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Even Mice Belong In Heaven
14:10:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 Modern Dinosaurs
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:00:00 Young Justice
17:25:00 SZF magazine
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Cobra Kai
20:00:00 Q&A
21:05:00 Programma: Minister Kuldipsingh brengt orientatiebezoek aan Brokopondo
21:15:00 Ugly House to Lovely House
22:15:00 Forged in Fire
23:05:00 Tv.Film: The Womb
1:10:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
1:45:00 Power Book III Raising Kanan
2:40:00 Tv.Film: Fox Hunter
4:15:00 Tv.Film: Possessed
5:50:00 Wonders of Life
6:50:00 BBC Nieuws
VRIJDAG 17 FEBRUARI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
