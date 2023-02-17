VRIJDAG 17 FEBRUARI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T – Cize Workout 6 – Livin in The 8s

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25:00 MasterChef: The Professionals

11:30:00 Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: Even Mice Belong In Heaven

14:10:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips

15:00:00 Modern Dinosaurs

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:00:00 Young Justice

17:25:00 SZF magazine

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 Cobra Kai

20:00:00 Q&A

21:05:00 Programma: Minister Kuldipsingh brengt orientatiebezoek aan Brokopondo

21:15:00 Ugly House to Lovely House

22:15:00 Forged in Fire

23:05:00 Tv.Film: The Womb

1:10:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

1:45:00 Power Book III Raising Kanan

2:40:00 Tv.Film: Fox Hunter

4:15:00 Tv.Film: Possessed

5:50:00 Wonders of Life

6:50:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN