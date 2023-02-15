ATV KN.12.2 Woensdag 15 Februari 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Kinderfilm:Strange World

10:45 Sport:BMX Best Trick Nitro World Games

11:30 Entertainment:Phil Collins Live At Montreux 2004

14:00 CONCACAF U17 Championship: Suriname U17 vs Haiti U17 (Herh.)

15:55 Suri Tunes

16:30 EPL: Arsenal vs Manchester City

18:30 Fast And Furious Spy Racers

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 NPR Tiny Music Desk Chronixx

20:00 1883

21:00 Arrow

21:45 Biography:WWE Legends

23:15 Tv Film:Safety Not Guaranteed

00:45 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)