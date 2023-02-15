07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Kinderfilm:Strange World
10:45 Sport:BMX Best Trick Nitro World Games
11:30 Entertainment:Phil Collins Live At Montreux 2004
14:00 CONCACAF U17 Championship: Suriname U17 vs Haiti U17 (Herh.)
15:55 Suri Tunes
16:30 EPL: Arsenal vs Manchester City
18:30 Fast And Furious Spy Racers
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 NPR Tiny Music Desk Chronixx
20:00 1883
21:00 Arrow
21:45 Biography:WWE Legends
23:15 Tv Film:Safety Not Guaranteed
00:45 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Woensdag 15 Februari 2023
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws