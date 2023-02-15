ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 15 Februari 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness:Yoga A Journey Through The Chakras 2

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 Koffiebreak

09:55 Kim’s Convenience

10:20 TV Film:Amira

12:05 Programma: Minister Kuldipsingh brengt orientatiebezoek aan Brokopondo

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Riki Rhino

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys

15:50 Progr.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Rooted

17:05 IN GESPREK MET… …………

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 NPR Tiny Music Desk Monica

19:05 Leverage: Redemption

20:00 The Crew

20:30 Only Murders In The Building

21:05 Tap A Bankstel:……………….

22:15 Andor

22:55 For All Mankind

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:25 Ambitions

01:10 TV Film:American Raiders Battle Fire

02:50 TV Film:Lyle Lyle Crocodile

04:40 The Mating Game

05:40 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)