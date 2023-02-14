DINSDAG 14 FEBRUARI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 14 februari 2023

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 Kinderfilm:Jack And The Beanstalk

10:35 Sport:Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle X Games Aspen

11:40 Live Race 1 Rnd.3 Sachsenring Northern Talent Cup

12:40 Beauty and the Beast

14:55 Doc.:World’s Worst Flights

15:45 Suri Tunes

16:45 EFL Championship: Coventry City vs Millwall

19:00 CONCACAF U17 Championship: Suriname U17 vs Haiti U17

21:00 Programma: Business InStyle (afl.01)

21:45 ATV Nieuws

22:30 Programma: Natio Weekly (afl.38)

23:15 She Hulk: Attorney at Law

23:50 Lego Masters US

00:30 Tv Film:Empire of Lust

00:25 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)