DINSDAG 14 FEBRUARI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 14 februari 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Work Out 6 Livin in the 8s (Basic)

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 TV Film:The Curse of Bridge Hollow

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Looking for Jackie

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:00 Chefs Table: Pizza

15:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Onder De Loep

17:20 The Rubing Health Foundation

17:30 Atomic Puppet

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Programma: EBS Substation

18:55 TROTS OP ONZE ZEE (AFL.04)

19:11 All American

20:10 Blood And Treasure

21:15 Dear…

22:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

22:55 Harlem

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:25 Foundation

01:10 TV Film:Solar Impact

02:40 TV Film:Raymond And Ray

04:30 Serengeti

05:30 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)