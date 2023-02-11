7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
9:30:00 EPL: West Ham United vs Chelsea
11:30:00 Doc.: Icons Unearthed Star Wars
12:30:00 FIFA Club World Cup: Third Place Match
14:30:00 Tekenfilm: Batman And Harley Quinn
16:00:00 Glory 83: MASLOBOJEV vs. ABENA “Live”
19:05:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
20:00:00 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Herh)
23:00:00 FIFA Club World Cup: FIFA Club World Cup: Final
1:40:00 The Flash
1:25:00 Scandal
2:55:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 11 Februari 2023
7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws