7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Zumba Activate
8:45:00 Prince Royce Tiny Desk Home Concert
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Best Ever Food Review Show : Sri Lankas Forbidden Meat
10:00:00 Tv.Film: Cool Running
11:45:00 Raven’s Home
12:15:00 Middag Film: Going To Heaven
13:45:00 SHV: Super Hit Classics
14:35:00 The World’s Most beautiful Landscapes
15:30:00 CDS FOCUS
15:50:00 Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
17:20:00 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Hudson And Rex
20:00:00 IN GESPREK MET…
21:00:00 ATV Sports
22:00:00 His Dark Materials
23:00:00 Last Light
23:45:00 (Herh.) ATV Nieuws
0:20:00 Squid Game
1:20:00 Tv.Film: Back Belt Kuro-Obi
3:00:00 Tv.Film: Bring Him Back Dead
4:30:00 Secrets of The Zoo Tampa
5:15:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 9 Februari 2023
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws