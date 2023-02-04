7:30:00 Logos International
8:32:54 Animaniacs
9:00:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
9:50:00 MasterChef Australia
10:40:00 The Amazing Race
11:30:00 Young Justice
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Lost Treasures of Egypt
13:25:00 Our Universe
14:10:00 The Toys That Built America
15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:25:00 Cherly’s Inspirations
15:40:00 CDS Focus
16:05:00 Rachel vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off
16:50:00 Trots Op Ons Bos
17:15:00 SZF Magazine
17:30:00 Dragons: The Nine Realms
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Chinese Docu: Chinese Qipao
20:10:00 Home Economics
20:35:00 Andi Mack
21:05:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:15:00 Grown-Ish
21:45:00 Brassic
22:30:00 Tv Film: The Independent
0:25:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
1:15:00 Tv Film: Slumdog Millionaire
3:20:00 Tv Film: God’s Country
5:05:00 Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
5:50:00 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 4 Februari 2023
