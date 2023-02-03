ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 3 Februari 2023

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:05:00 SHAUN T – CIZE WORKOUT 2 – You Got This (Basic)

9:00:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

9:35:00 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:30:00 MasterChef: The Professionals

11:35:00 The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: Green Lantern Beware my Power

14:05:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05:00 Docu.: Wildest Indochina

15:50:00 CDS Focus

16:15:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:10:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man

17:35:00 SZF Magazine

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws (live)

19:00:00 Chinese Documentaire

20:00:00 Q&A

21:00:00 Ugly House to Lovely House

22:00:00 Forged in Fire

22:55:00 Tv Film: The Virtuoso

0:50:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

1:45:00 Power Book III Raising Kanan

2:45:00 Tv Film: Operation Seawolf

4:15:00 Tv Film: The Curious Case Of Dolphin Bay

5:40:00 Docu.: Wonders of Life

6:40:00 BBC Nieuws