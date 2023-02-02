07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:01 Fitness: Shaun Focus T25 Cardio Alpha-1
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Teen Titans Go
09:42 Best Ever Food Review Show: Nigeria’s Bushmeat Farms!: Eating Giant Rat with Miss Nigeria (afl.01)
10:00 Tv.film: The Parent Trap
12:15 Middag-film: Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams
13:56 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics
14:46 The World’s Most Beautiful Landscapes
15:33 Progr.:Focus
15:56 Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
17:25 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Hudson and Rex
20:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….
21:00 ATV Sports
22:05 His Dark Materials
23:11 Last Light
24:00 ATV Nieuws
00:35 Squid Game
01:37 Tv.film: Teen Wolf: The Movie
03:58 Tv.film: When You Finish Saving the World
05:30 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
06:15 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 2 Februari 2023
07:00 BBC Nieuws