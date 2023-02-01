07:00:00 BBC Nieuws
07:31:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:01:00 Fitness: Insanity Insane ABS
08:36:00 Animaniacs
09:01:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:33:00 Kim’s Convenience
10:00:00 Tv.film: Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Kinderfilm: Dolphin Boy (2022) (animated)
14:01:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
14:50:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journey’s
15:41:00 Focus
16:05:00 Down to Earth with Zac Efron
17:01:00 In Gesprek Met: ………
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:46:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert: Burna Boy
19:01:00 Leverage: Redemption
20:00:00 The Crew
20:31:00 Only Murderes in the Building
21:06:00 Tap a Bankstel: ……….
19:01:00 Leverage: Redemption
22:13:00 Star Trek: Picard
22:03:00 For All Mankind
00:07:00 ATV Nieuws
00:42:00 Ambitions
01:25:00 Tv.film: Shotgun’s Shadow (1989)
03:17:00 Tv.film: Field of Dreams (1989)
05:03:00 The Mating Game
06:01:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 01 Februari 2023 (KN.12.1)
07:00:00 BBC Nieuws