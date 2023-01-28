07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Kinderfilm:Code Geass Lelouch Of The Resurrection
10:55 Best of Formula Offroad Prt.1 Extreme Hill Climb
11:30 BundesLiga: Hoffenheim vs Borussia M’gladbach
13:30 Fighting for Playoffs – Gainesville Wild vs Orlando
14:00 Serie A: Cremonese vs Internazionale
16:00 Ere Divisie: Heerenveen vs Vitesse
18:00 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Slee Junior X Santos
20:00 ATV Nieuws
20:35 A Tribute To Kenny B
22:00 The Flash
22:45 Scandal
00:15 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 28 JANUARI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws