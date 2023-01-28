07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 Animaniacs
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:30 The Amazing Race
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Island of the Sea Wolves
13:30 Our Universe
14:30 The Toys That Built America
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS
15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Iron Chef Mexico
17:00 TROTS OP ONZE ZEE
17:15 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
17:30 Dragons The Nine Realms
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Doc.:China Ancient City – Yinchuan
20:00 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3 : Bezoek Bedankt
20:30 Andi Mack
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:15 Grown-Ish
22:00 Brassic
22:45 Tv.Film:White Noise
01:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:45 Tv.Film:Transfusion
03:35 Tv.Film:Till
05:50 Lost Worlds
06:35 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 28 JANUARI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)
