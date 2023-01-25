07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Cardio Boxing Workout with Christa DiPaolo
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:37 Kim’s Convenience
10:00 Tv.film: Fields of Dreams (1989)
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:33 Middag-film: Cool Runnings (1993)
14:12 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journey’s
15:45 Focus
16:10 Down to Earth with Zac Efron
17:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:47 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert: Sting aand Shaggy
19:02 Leverage: Redemption
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:31 Only Murders in the Building
21:11 The Graham Norton Show
22:06 Star Trek: Picard
23:00 For All Mankind
01:18 ATV Nieuws
00:38 Ambitions
01:21 Tv.film: Candy Land (2022)
02:54 Tv.film: Transfusion (2023)
04:40 The Mating Game
05:38 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 25 Januari 2023 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws