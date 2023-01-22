Zondag 22 Januari 2023 (KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

08:30 Sport:Voetbal:Serie A: Sampdoria vs Udinese

10:30 Sport:Voetbal: Eredivisie: Feyenoord vs Ajax

13:30 Sport:Voetbal: English Primier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United

13:30 Sport:Voetbal:SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Flora x Inter Wanica

15:00 Kinderfilm: Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

16:35 Tv.film: Enter the Dragon (1973)

18:20 One Million Snake Bites

19:30 2 Broke Girls

20:00 Sport:Voetbal:SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Inter Moengotapoe x Leo Victor

21:00 Tap a Bankstel met: Ashna Kanhai

22:05 Entertainment: Tap’ Yari business meet Telesur (2022)

23:10 Tv.film: The Last Heist

