07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
08:30 Sport:Voetbal:Serie A: Sampdoria vs Udinese
10:30 Sport:Voetbal: Eredivisie: Feyenoord vs Ajax
13:30 Sport:Voetbal: English Primier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United
13:30 Sport:Voetbal:SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Flora x Inter Wanica
15:00 Kinderfilm: Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
16:35 Tv.film: Enter the Dragon (1973)
18:20 One Million Snake Bites
19:30 2 Broke Girls
20:00 Sport:Voetbal:SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Inter Moengotapoe x Leo Victor
21:00 Tap a Bankstel met: Ashna Kanhai
22:05 Entertainment: Tap’ Yari business meet Telesur (2022)
23:10 Tv.film: The Last Heist
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 22 Januari 2023 (KN.12.2)
