07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:31 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:12 Star Trek Prodigy
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:31 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
10:00 Chinese New Year Celebration
11:08 Richard Hammond’s Workshop
11:53 X-Trial World Championship
12:49 Tractor & Truck Pulling
13:17 Jay Leno’s Garage
14:01 Maranatha Ministries
14:31 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
15:05 The Traditions of the Chinese New Year
16:10 Warehouse 13
16:54 Fresh Off the Boat
17:42 Angelina Ballerina
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 Cherly’s Inspirations
19:05 China Ancient Nanjing
20:07 Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin
20:41 Pick of the Litter
21:19 Early Bird
23:01 Tv.film:No Escapes
01:17 Frontier
02:05 Tv.film: Deus: The Dark Sphere
03:40 Tv.film: Gamer
05:15 Spaces Deepest Secrets
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 22 Januari 2023 (KN.12.1)
