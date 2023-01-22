Zondag 22 Januari 2023 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:31 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:12 Star Trek Prodigy

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:31 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

10:00 Chinese New Year Celebration

11:08 Richard Hammond’s Workshop

11:53 X-Trial World Championship

12:49 Tractor & Truck Pulling

13:17 Jay Leno’s Garage

14:01 Maranatha Ministries

14:31 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

15:05 The Traditions of the Chinese New Year

16:10 Warehouse 13

16:54 Fresh Off the Boat

17:42 Angelina Ballerina

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 Cherly’s Inspirations

19:05 China Ancient Nanjing

20:07 Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin

20:41 Pick of the Litter

21:19 Early Bird

23:01 Tv.film:No Escapes

01:17 Frontier

02:05 Tv.film: Deus: The Dark Sphere

03:40 Tv.film: Gamer

05:15 Spaces Deepest Secrets

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)