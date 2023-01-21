ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 21 Januari 2023

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 logos international

8:30:00 Dragons The Nine Realms

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 MasterChef Australia

10:20:00 The Amazing Race

11:10:00 Deadliest Road – Madagascar

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Island of the Sea Wolves

13:20:00 Our Universe

14:05:00 The Toys That Built America

15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 Iron Chef Mexico

17:15:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

17:30:00 Atomic Puppet

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE: China Through The Seasons

20:00:00 Home Economics

21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:10:00 Grown-Ish

21:40:00 Brassic

22:30:00 Tv.Film: Black Warrant

0:15:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:50:00 Tv.Film: R.I.P.D. 2 – Rise Of The Damned

2:35:00 Tv.Film: Significant Other

4:00:00 Lost Worlds

4:50:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN