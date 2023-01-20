ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 20 Januari 2023

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

14:00:00 Doc.: My Fathers Brothers

15:15:00 Whazzz Up??? (Herh.)

16:10:00 Prince Royce Tiny Desk Home Concert

16:30:00 Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

18:35:00 Suri Tunes

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

19:40:00 World Greatest Animal Encounters

20:30:00 Alexa And Katie

21:05:00 The Responder

22:10:00 Tv.Film: A Dangerous Man

23:45:00 Westworld

0:40:00 The Mosquito Coast

1:25:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN