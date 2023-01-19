PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT ( ATV KN.12.1 )
donderdag 19 januari 2023
PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness : Zumba Toning
8:35:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Best Ever Food Review Show : Trying Not To Vomit Eating Africa’s Most Extreme Diet ( Afl.17)
10:00:00 Tv.Film: Disenchanted
12:05:00 Raven’s Home
12:35:00 Middag Film: Rabbit Academy Mission Eggpossible
13:55:00 SHV: Super Hit Classics
14:50:00 The World’s Most beautiful Landscapes
15:40:00 CDS FOCUS
16:05:00 Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech
16:55:00 Teen Titans Go
17:15:00 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00:00 Hudson And Rex
20:00:00 IN GESPREK MET
21:00:00 ATV Sports
22:00:00 His Dark Materials
23:05:00 Last Light
23:50:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:25:00 Squid Game
1:20:00 Tv.Film: Lullaby
2:50:00 Tv.Film: Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Final
4:50:00 Secrets of The Zoo Tampa
5:35:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN