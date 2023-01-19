PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT ( ATV KN.12.1 ) donderdag 19 januari 2023 PROGRAMMA

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness : Zumba Toning

8:35:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 Best Ever Food Review Show : Trying Not To Vomit Eating Africa’s Most Extreme Diet ( Afl.17)

10:00:00 Tv.Film: Disenchanted

12:05:00 Raven’s Home

12:35:00 Middag Film: Rabbit Academy Mission Eggpossible

13:55:00 SHV: Super Hit Classics

14:50:00 The World’s Most beautiful Landscapes

15:40:00 CDS FOCUS

16:05:00 Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech

16:55:00 Teen Titans Go

17:15:00 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 Hudson And Rex

20:00:00 IN GESPREK MET

21:00:00 ATV Sports

22:00:00 His Dark Materials

23:05:00 Last Light

23:50:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:25:00 Squid Game

1:20:00 Tv.Film: Lullaby

2:50:00 Tv.Film: Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Final

4:50:00 Secrets of The Zoo Tampa

5:35:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN