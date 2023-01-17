ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 17 Januari 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power

08:35 Ducktales

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:20 TV Film:Aquamarine

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Blues Big City Adventure

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:00 Street Food: Latin America

15:35 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:00 Onder De Loep

16:55 The Owl House

17:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Docuserie Wi Kondre (Afl.07)

19:06 All American

20:00 Blood And Treasure

21:00 Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

22:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

22:50 Atlanta

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:30 Foundation

01:25 TV Film:Never Back Down No Surrender

03:10 TV Film:Slumberland

05:15 Serengeti

06:15 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)