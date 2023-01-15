Zondag 15 Januari 2023 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Star Trek: Lower Decks

08:30 PAW Patrol

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:31 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

10:00 BTW in de Praktijk

11:51 Mountain Bike Cross – Country

13:00 Jay Leno’s Garage

13:45 Tiny Desk Home Concert: Monica

14:02 Maranatha Ministries

14:32 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

15:11 Carmen Sandiego

15:36 Warehouse 13

16:30 ATV Nieuws Jaar Overzicht 2022

18:46 Cherly’s Inspirations

19:02 Chinese Documentaire: China Through The Seasons

20:00 Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin

20:35 Pick of the Litter

21:07 Early Bird

22:47 Tv.film: The Untouchables (1987)

00:47 The Cleaning Lady

01:31 Tv.film: Minority Report (2002)

03:57 Tv.film: Martial Law II: Undercover (1991)

05:30 Spaces Deepest Secrets

06:13 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehuden)