ZATERDAG 14 JANUARI 2023(ATV KN12.1)

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Logos International

8:30:00 Dragons The Nine Realms

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:35:00 MasterChef Australia

10:50:00 The Amazing Race Canada

11:50:00 Tom And Jerry Tales

12:05:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Island of the Sea Wolves

13:25:00 Our Universe

14:15:00 The Toys That Built America

15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 Iron Chef Mexico

17:15:00 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:00:00 Sranan Tori “Bezoek Bedankt”

21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30:00 Grown-Ish

22:00:00 Brassic

22:25:00 Doc.: Edge Of The Unknown With Jimmy Chin

22:50:00 Tv.Film: kayuya-sama love is war

0:55:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

1:30:00 Tv.Film: XxxHolic

3:30:00 Tv.Film: Septet: The Story of Hong Kong

5:25:00 Lost Worlds

6:15:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN