7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
8:20:00 Entertainment: 71st MISS UNIVERSE National Costume Show
9:30:00 EPL: Manchester United vs Manchester City
12:00:00 EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
14:00:00 Serie A: Lecce vs Milan
16:00:00 Crossfit Games
17:00:00 Ere Divisie: Ajax vs Twente
19:05:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
19:45:00 Entertainment: 71st MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition
22:00:00 Entertainment: 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition
1:00:00 Tv.Film: My Youn Auntie
3:00:00 Scandal
4:30:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ZATERDAG 14 JANUARI 2023(ATV KN.12.2)
7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws