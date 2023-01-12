DONDERDAG 12 JANUARI 2023(ATV KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: Shaun T CIZE Workout (3): Full Out Basic

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (HERH.)

09:30 Best Ever Food Review Show

10:00 Tv.film: Family Camp

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Raven’s Home

13:00 Middag-film: Cats Dogs 3: Paws Unite

14:25 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classic

14:50 The World’s Most Beautiful Landscapes

15:16 Focus

15:45 Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech

17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 How It’s Made

19:07 Hudson and Rex

20:00 In Gesprek Met:

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 His Dark Materials

23:05 Last Light

24:00 ATV Nieuws

00:35 Squid Game

01:30 Tv.film: Amsterdam

03:35 Tv.film: Clerks III

05:16 Secrets of the Zoo Tampa

06:01 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)