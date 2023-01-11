07:00:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:01:00 Fitness: Shaun T: Tabata Strenght
08:35:00 BBC Nieuws
09:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30:00 Kim’s Convenience
10:00:00 Tv.film: F9: The Fast Saga
12:37:00 Middag-film: Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
14:05:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:50:00 Focus
16:16:00 Down to Earth with Zac Efron
17:06:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 The Grill Dads
19:15:00 This Old House
19:40:00 Tiny Desk Home Concert: J.Balvin
20:00:00 Youth Outreach
20:31:00 Only Murders in the Building
21:17:00 The Graham Norton Show
22:16:00 Star Trek: Picard
23:06:00 For All Mankind
00:11:00 ATV Nieuws
00:46:00 Car Masters: Rust to Riches
01:20:00 Tv.film: Never Back Down: No Surrender (2016)
03:06:00 Tv.film: Prey For Devil (2022)
04:40:00 Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation
05:40:00 BBC Nieuws
Woensdag 11 Januari 2023 (KN.12.1)
