Zondag 08 Januari 2023 (KN.12.1)

07:00:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05:00 Star Wars Rebels

08:30:00 PAW Patrol

09:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:31:00 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

10:00:00 Richard Hammond’s Workshop

10:45:00 Evansville Summer Smash monster Truck Event Indiana Show

11:45:00 The Biggest CanAm Renegade in the World

12:36:00 Jay Leno’s Garage

13:21:00 Rogue Invitational: Strongman Event

14:01:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:31:00 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

15:11:00 Infomercial: Ministerie van Grondbeleid en Bosbeheer

15:31:00 Warehouse 13

16:30:00 Fresh Off the Boat

17:30:00 Young Justice

18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:40:00 Cherly’s Inspirations

19:00:00 Chinese Documentaire: Remarkable Construction: Tempered Masterpieces

20:00:00 Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin

20:38:00 Pick of the Litter

20:38:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)

22:50:00 Tv.film: Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

00:54:00 The Cleaning Lady

01:38:00 Tv.film: Blacklight (2022)

03:23:00 Tv.film: Ben is Back

05:10:00 Spaces Deepest Secrets

06:00:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)