ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 7 Januari 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Logos International

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:30 MasterChef Australia

10:30 The Amazing Race Canada

11:15 Batman

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Super Natural

13:25 Our Universe

14:10 The Toys That Built America

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (afl.93)(Herh.)

15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Iron Chef Mexico

17:10 Johnny Test

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 NPR Music – Black Pumas

19:15 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:10 Home Economics

20:35 Made in a Day

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:20 Grown-Ish

22:00 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en Bosbeheer

22:15 Brassic

23:00 Tv.film: Spiderhead

00:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:30 TV.Film: Astonishing Tales of Terror Rocktapussy

03:05 TV.Film: Emancipation

05:20 Lost Worlds

06:05 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)