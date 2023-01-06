ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 6 Januari 2023

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

14:00:00 Doc.: My Fathers Brothers

15:15:00 Whazzz Up??? (HERH.)

16:10:00 Suri Tunes

17:10:00 Doc.: Swamp People Serpent Invasion

18:00:00 Young Justice

18:25:00 Young Justice

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

19:35:00 Doc.: We Are Neighbors (afl.01)

20:30:00 Andi Mack

21:00:00 Van der Valk (Herh.)

22:35:00 The New Stories Of Zhejiang (Afl.01)

23:05:00 Westworld

0:25:00 The Mosquito Coast

1:15:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN