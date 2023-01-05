07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Shaun 1-Focus T25 Cardio Alpha
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Best Ever Food Review Show – Hunting and Eating Zebra
10:00 Tv.film: The Tiger Rising
11:35 Raven’s Home
12:10 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Tv.film: The Ogglies-Smelliville
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:05 Worlds Most Scenic River Journeys
15:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Homegrown
16:45 Animaniacs
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Hudson and Rex
20:00 IN GESPREK MET… …
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en Bosbeheer
22:15 His Dark Materials
23:20 Resident Evil
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Squid Game
02:05 Tv.Film: The Irish Connection
03:40 Tv.Film: Lost Bullet 2
05:20 Secrets of The Zoo Tampa
05:55 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 5 Januari 2023
07:00 BBC Nieuws