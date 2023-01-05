ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 5 Januari 2023

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Shaun 1-Focus T25 Cardio Alpha

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Best Ever Food Review Show – Hunting and Eating Zebra

10:00 Tv.film: The Tiger Rising

11:35 Raven’s Home

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Tv.film: The Ogglies-Smelliville

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics

15:05 Worlds Most Scenic River Journeys

15:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Homegrown

16:45 Animaniacs

17:20 This is the day of victory for you

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Hudson and Rex

20:00 IN GESPREK MET… …

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en Bosbeheer

22:15 His Dark Materials

23:20 Resident Evil

00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:00 Squid Game

02:05 Tv.Film: The Irish Connection

03:40 Tv.Film: Lost Bullet 2

05:20 Secrets of The Zoo Tampa

05:55 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)