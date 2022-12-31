7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
10:00:00 Soeng Ngie’s Owru Jari Special
11:00:00 Kinderfilm: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
12:50:00 Tv.Film: Orochi The Eight Headed Dragon
14:35:00 Tv.Film: Secret Headquarters
16:20:00 Kinderfilm: Spider-Man: No Way Home
19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
19:40:00 Doc.: Wildest New Zeeland
20:30:00 The Flash
21:20:00 Doc.: Edge Of The Unknown With Jimmy Chin
22:00:00 Fosten Fesa
23:30:00 Scandal
1:00:00 Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 31 December 2022
