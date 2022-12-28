ATV(KN.12.1)-WOENSDAG 28 DECEMBER 2022

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T Tabata Strenght
8:35:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Kim’s Convenience
12:05:00 Tv.Film: Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
12:05:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: GadgetGang in Outer Space
14:00:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Down To Earth with Zac Efron
17:00:00 IN GESPREK MET…
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 This Old House
19:10:00 Kavin Can Wait
19:35:00 Jessie
20:00:00 Youth Outreach
20:45:00 Only Murders In The Building
21:40:00 Zoo
22:45:00 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en bosbeheer
23:40:00 Star Trek: Picard
23:40:00 For All Mankind
23:40:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
1:35:00 Car Masters Rust to Riches
2:20:00 Tv.Film: Call Jane
4:10:00 Tv.Film: Causeway
5:45:00 BBC Nieuws
