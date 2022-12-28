ATV(KN.12.1)-WOENSDAG 28 DECEMBER 2022

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T Tabata Strenght

8:35:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 Kim’s Convenience

12:05:00 Tv.Film: Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

12:05:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Middag Film: GadgetGang in Outer Space

14:00:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips

15:00:00 The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 Down To Earth with Zac Efron

17:00:00 IN GESPREK MET…

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45:00 This Old House

19:10:00 Kavin Can Wait

19:35:00 Jessie

20:00:00 Youth Outreach

20:45:00 Only Murders In The Building

21:40:00 Zoo

22:45:00 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en bosbeheer

23:40:00 Star Trek: Picard

23:40:00 For All Mankind

23:40:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

1:35:00 Car Masters Rust to Riches

2:20:00 Tv.Film: Call Jane

4:10:00 Tv.Film: Causeway

5:45:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN