07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Yoga A Journey Through The Chakras
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports
10:30 MasterChef: The Professionals
11:25 The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 MIDDAG CHRISTMAS MOVIE: A Very Merry Bridesmaid
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Wildest New Zealand
15:50 Progr.:CDS FOCUS
16:25 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:25 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Holiday Baking Championship
20:00 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
21:10 Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
22:10 Forged in Fire
22:55 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en bosbeheer
23:10 CHRISTMAS MOVIE:My Dad’s Christmas Date
00:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:15 TV.Film:Gods Creatures
03:00 TV.Film:Hot Seat
04:40 The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
05:35 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
VRIJDAG 23 DECEMBER 0222(ATV KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws