ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 17 December 2022

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 ATV Sport Mix

11:00 ATV Sport Mix

13:00 Entm.:The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration

14:25 Doc.:Megastructures Worlds Longest Subsea Pipeline

15:20 Freddy Frogface

17:00 TV.Film:The Knight Before Christmas

18:30 Gabbys Dollhouse

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:45 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP: GINGERBREAD SHOWDOWN

20:20 ATV’s Ten Joly Days of Christmas

22:00 The Flash

22:45 CHRISTMAS MOVIE:A Very Corgi Christmas

00:45 Scandal

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)