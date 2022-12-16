ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 16 december 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T-CIZE Workout 5
09:00 FTTH Fase 3 Nieuw Nickerie: Aansluiting 1e klant Glasvezel Netwerk
09:30 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
10:05 ATV Sports (Herh.)
11:00 MasterChef: The Professionals
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:20 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en Bosbeheer
12:40 Christmis Movie: The Christmas Contest
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Wildest New Zealand
15:55 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:25 Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Holiday Baking Championship
20:00 CMA Country Christmas 2022
21:00 Fixer Upper:Welcome Home
22:00 Succesvolle ondernemers Scrubs by Andrea (Afl.14)
22:15 Forged in Fire
23:10 Tv.Film: A Christmas Dance Reunion
00:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:25 Power Book II Ghost
02:40 Tv.Film: Bloody Summer Camp
04:45 The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
05:35 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
