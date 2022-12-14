07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Zumba Cardio Party
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Kim’s Convenience
10:00 CHRISTMAS MOVIE: The Christmas Wedding Chronicles 2
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:20 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en Bosbeheer
12:35 CHRISTMAS MOVIE: You Light Up My Christmas
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
14:50 Walking Britains Roman Roads
15:35 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:05 Down to Earth with Zac Efron
17:00 IN GESPREK MET… ……
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 This Old House
19:25 How It’s Made
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Only Murders In The Building
21:15 National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
22:10 Succesvolle ondernemers Scrubs by Andrea (Afl.14)
22:30 Star Trek: Picard
23:20 Foundation
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Car Masters Rust to Riches
01:40 Tv.Film: The Harbinger
03:35 Tv.film: The Hunt
05:05 Lost Worlds
05:50 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 14 December 2022
