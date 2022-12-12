7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Roep v/d Bruidegom
8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T – Cize Workout 1 – Crazy 8s (Basic)
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
9:30:00 Sranan Tori ……..(Herh.)
10:00:00 CHRISTMAS MOVIE: A Christmas Masquerade
11:35:00 Young Justice
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 MIDDAG CHRISTMAS MOVIE: A Magical Christmas Village
14:00:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
14:50:00 United Shades of America
15:35:00 Kinderfilm: Tom And Jerry Snowman’s Land
17:00:00 Programma: Succesvolle ondernemers Scrubs by Andrea (Afl.14)
17:15:00 Gado Wortoe taki so en leri so
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen
19:10:00 How We Roll
19:30:00 Justin Bieber Tiny desk Home
20:00:00 Onder De Loep
21:10:00 ATV Sports
22:15:00 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en bosbeheer
22:30:00 Dark Desire
23:10:00 P-Valley
0:10:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:45:00 A Million Little Things
1:30:00 Tv.Film: Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper
3:00:00 Tv.Film: Christmas with You
4:35:00 The Bizarre Pet Vets
5:20:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 12 December 2022
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws