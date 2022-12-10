07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 EFL: Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End
12:00 England National League: Gloucester City vs Darlington
14:00 Entm.:Twenty One Pilots Live at Southside Music Festival
15:25 Doc.:Frozen Planet II
16:40 Ferngully The Last Rainforest
18:00 Soeng Ngie Keukengeheimen: Op Weg naar Kerst
18:30 Entainment: NPR Music Nubya Garcia Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
19:00 ATV Nieuws)
19:40 Holiday Baking Championship:Gingerbread Showdown
20:30 SZVB: Super Five vs Styx
22:00 The Flash
22:40 Doc.:Africa Hunters
23:30 CHRISTMAS MOVIE:An Ice Wine Christmas
02:00 Scandal
01:45 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 10 December 2022
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws