07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Carmen Sandiego
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:30 The Amazing Race Canada
11:15 Bah.Humdock A Looney Tunes Christmas
12:05 Infomercial Ministerie van Grondbeleid en bosbeheer
12:15 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Super Natural
13:20 Atomic Puppet
13:45 Stormborn
14:30 Dogs With Jobs
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:20 Iron Chef Mexico
17:15 Programma: Succesvolle ondernemers Scrubs by Andrea (afl.14)
17:31 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:…………………
20:00 Sranan Tori.:Bezoek,Bedankt
20:30 Programma: CBVS VERTROUWEN BLIJFT CENTRAAL
21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20 Grown-Ish
22:00 Brassic
22:45 CHRISTMAS MOVIE:Dancing Through The Snow
00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:55 Tv.Film:Raymond and Ray
03:00 Tv.Film:The Immaculate Room
04:30 Lost Worlds
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 10 December 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws