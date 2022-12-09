07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Zumba Basic
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 MasterChef US
11:10 The Proud Family:Louder and Prouder
11:40 The Tick
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Christmis Movie: The Christmas Project Reunion
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Wildest New Zealand
15:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:20 Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:10 SZF Magazine
17:25 The Lion Guard
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Holiday Baking Championship
20:20 Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
22:45 Forged in Fire
23:40 Succesvolle Ondernemers Scrubs by Andrea
00:05 X-Mas Movie: A Family Matters Christmas
01:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:10 Power Book II Ghost
03:10 X-Mas Movie: Christmas at the Golden Dragon
04:35 X-Mas Movie: Radio Christmas
06:05 Expedition with Steve Backshall
06:55 CNN Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV(KN12.1)-VRIJDAG 09 DECEMBER 2022
